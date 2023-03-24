Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. 983,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

