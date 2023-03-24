Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Comcast by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after buying an additional 2,888,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,875,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,816. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

