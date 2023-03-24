Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.90. 36,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

