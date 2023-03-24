Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,072. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

