Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,469,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 180,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 22,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

