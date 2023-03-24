Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $144.55. 263,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
