Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

