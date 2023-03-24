Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

