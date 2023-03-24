Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

