Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.