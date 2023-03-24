Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NTLA opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.