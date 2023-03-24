Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.99 and last traded at $76.02. Approximately 309,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,256,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

