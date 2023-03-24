International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

