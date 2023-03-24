Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00018013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $31.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061945 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040803 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007180 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003247 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,137,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,004,486 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
