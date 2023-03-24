Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Asia Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of IAT stock opened at GBX 335.48 ($4.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of £224.27 million, a P/E ratio of -618.18 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 279.06 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.62).
About Invesco Asia Trust
