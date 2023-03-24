Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.32

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.32 and traded as high as $66.82. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 6,195 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

