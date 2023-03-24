Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

