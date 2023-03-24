Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of IONS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.