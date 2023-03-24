Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.39

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1486478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.