Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.39

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1486478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

