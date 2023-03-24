iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Shares Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.91% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

