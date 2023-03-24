iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.63. 3,840,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

