iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

