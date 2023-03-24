iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

