iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.