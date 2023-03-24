iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

