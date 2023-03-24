iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

