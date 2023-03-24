iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 428,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

