iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

