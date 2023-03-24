iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,991. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.