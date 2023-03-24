iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

