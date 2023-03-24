iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

