iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Increased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 14.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 258,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

