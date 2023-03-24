iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

