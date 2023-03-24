iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.98

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and traded as high as $27.40. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 155,431 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $552.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 387,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 266,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

