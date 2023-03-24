iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $4,219,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.