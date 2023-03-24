iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

