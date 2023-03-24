iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWF traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $234.20. 117,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,748. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

