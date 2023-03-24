iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

