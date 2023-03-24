iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Country Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $73,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

