iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 30.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $65,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,502. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

