iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

