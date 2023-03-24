iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 178,151 shares.The stock last traded at $67.29 and had previously closed at $68.23.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

