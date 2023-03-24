i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Trading Down 4.3%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.