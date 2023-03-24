J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research stock traded down $19.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.90. 506,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

