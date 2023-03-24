J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,892 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $170,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $35.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

