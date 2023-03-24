JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

