Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.21

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 121.40 ($1.49). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 2,424,828 shares trading hands.

JSG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £513.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,920.42). Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

