Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,013 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Lemonade by 2.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

