Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.95 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

