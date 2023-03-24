Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.